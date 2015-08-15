Looking for Late-Night Action? These Hotels Offer the Coolest After-Dark Escapes

Vacation time means we can sleep in and stay up late. But what to do in the wee hours? From full-moon yoga to late-night watsu, these escapes offer spa therapies well after dark.

Moonlight Swim at Burj Al Arab

​Only in Dubai! Talise Spa at Burj Al Arab recently launched a Moonlight Swim as part of its suite of services. Set in the spa nearly 500 feet above the Arabian Gulf, the treatment starts with a 55-minute couples massage followed by a dip in a private infinity pool strewn with rose petals. It's just you, the moonlight, and the cityscape. How romantic is that? Go home with matching Burj Al Arab bathrobes to relive the memory.

Nightime Outdoor Watsu at Rancho La Puerta

Indulge in some serious relaxation with a one-on-one watsu session at Rancho La Puerta in Tecate, Mexico. The revered resort has a vast menu of spa treatments, but getting into a pool heated to 96 degrees, then being stretched and bent by a pro somehow soothes the soul more than any four-hand massage could. (Don't worry, everyone is properly clothed.) You can have a watsu by day, but now the destination spa is offering watsu at night. The only sound you'll hear will be the chirping of the crickets in the high desert; that deep sighing is you.

Moonbathing at Regent Palms Turks & Caicos

Regent Palms Turks and Caicos, right on the sands of Grace Bay Beach, has invented a sexy new "sport": moonbathing. Just as the beach retreat encourages guests to take advantage of the sun, this program helps you pay homage to the moon. In what amounts to a sexy evening at the spa, moonbathing treatments include cocktails, desserts, and mini-spa therapies—all presented right on the beach.

Full Moon Yoga at Vanderbilt Grace

Newport, Rhode Island's Vanderbilt Grace recently began offering full-moon yoga on the roof of the historic mansion. Mark your calendar for September 8th and get ready to do your asanas in the open air (fingers crossed for good weather). Experts say that the full moon helps practitioners deepen their breath and be closer to nature. You decide.

Rancho Bernardo Inn

San Diego's Rancho Bernardo Inn doesn't shut down the spa under the moonlight. Book one of the establishment's outdoor Garden Casitas and a therapy for as late as you like, and you can guarantee yourself the best sleep ever. Night-time treatments come with hot tea presented in the private poolside cabanas, with stars above and chill-out scenery of the gardens all around. We love the hot stone massage and the Made Fresh Daily treatment, a massage using fresh and seasonal ingredients for a farm-to-spa experience. Go home super relaxed and with the recipe to re-do it all at home.

