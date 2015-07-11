Travel in Style (Literally!) With These New Hotel and Designer Collaborations

Hitting the gift shop during a vacation is always a must, but this summer, you can score some of the coolest exclusive designer goods being sold at hotel hotspots without even booking a flight. From the St. Regis Princeville Resort to The James New York, some of our favorite getaways in the country have teamed up with designers for exclusive collaborations that offer everything from rash guards to sunglasses. Before planning your next trip, shop four of our favorite collabs below. Because really, these pieces will make any day feel like a vacation.

Heidi Merrick x St. Regis Princeville Resort

Courtesy

The LA-based fashion designer crafted a limited-edition collection of surf-ready pieces for Kauai’s St. Regis Princeville Resort. Available in both women’s and children’s sizes, the above rash guard will keep you protected with built-in SPF 50 coverage. If that’s not enough, this swim tee packs some additional tropical punch: It graphically displays the hotel’s stunning view of the Hanalei Bay and Makana Mountain. ($256, heidimerrick.com)

Canvas Bag Machine x The Nantucket and Winnetu Oceanside

Courtesy

This nautical tote is brought to you by Boston-based brand Canvas Bag Machine, which teamed up with two of Massachusetts’ sister resorts for the design. Available at The Nantucket in, yes, Nantucket, and Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Martha’s Vineyard, this limited-edition carryall is a summery must-have that will take you from the plane to the sand. ($130; canvasbagmachine.com)

Garrett Leight California Optical x The James New York

Courtesy

Garrett Leight California Optical is bringing its shades to The James New York this summer. The new partnership between the California-based eyewear brand and the hotel allows guests to rent sunnies of their choice throughout their stay. And for those who just can’t part ways with their favorite pair after laying out poolside, don’t worry: the frames can be purchased from the concierge right on the spot. (From $135; garrettleight.com)

Misha Nonoo, Dezso, and Isa Tapia x W Hotels

Courtesy

Ever since the inception of the CFDA’s Fashion Incubator in 2012, W Hotels has collaborated with the program in support of the next generation of designers. Now, the global partners have tapped three fashion designers to create an exclusive capsule for W Hotels called WET Deck Collection. Inspired by each designer’s time spent in Puerto Rico last summer, the set offers three pieces available at the W South Beach and W Fort Lauderdale: a belted kaftan by Misha Nonoo, a handwoven braided bracelet by Dezso’s Sara Beltran, and a pair of espadrilles from Isa Tapia’s Playa line. (Available as a set for $869; whotelsthestore.com)

