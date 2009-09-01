Hot Topic on Twitter: Fashion Regrets!

Albert Ferreira/startraks; Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
Joyann King
Sep 01, 2009 @ 11:35 am

One of the hottest trending topics on Twitter right now is fashion regrets, and the stars are no exception to fashion mistakes:

Halle Berry: "My stylist convinced me to wear blue jeans and a blue jacket. They called me a Smurf."Eva Mendes: "I don't like red lips on me. I can count the times I have worn it and I almost always regret it when I see it in pictures the next day."

Follow InStyle on Twitter and let us in on your biggest fashion faux pas!

