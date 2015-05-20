The 10 Best Plus-Size Swimsuits to Wear This Summer

It's the time of the year for beach vacations and lakeside getaways—which, of course, necessitates finding a wow-worthy swimsuit. A daunting task, for sure, but not impossible. From exceptional cut-outs to stylishly slimming suits, we found 10 perfect plus-size styles to try on.

Best Retro

Channel your inner Marilyn Monroe with this red-hot number. With comfy convertible straps, sweetheart neckline, and sexy keyhole, it will to become your functional, fashionable go-to.

Torrid, $79; torrid.com

Best Skirt

If you love a cute bikini but prefer a little coverage, a skirted version is your best bet. This suit keeps the fun, sexy feel of a two-piece, while the skirt skims, not clings, from the waist to your thighs. A cute print and front-tie on the top keeps it flirty.

Forever 21+ top, $18; forever21.com. Forever 21+ bottom, $20; forever21.com

Best Dress

A maillot and sarong is a combo that transcends time—but why not try trading them in for a one-piece swim dress that's not only flattering, but sexy. Its one-shoulder style and metal hardware keep this suit chic and classic.

Michael Michael Kors, $101; macys.com

Best Slimming

Panels have always been a trick used to nip in the waist, but they also up the cool factor. A geometric line placement creates a lean torso and draws the eyes inward, creating a longer, slimming silhouette.

Robyn Lawley, $180; heygorgeous.com

Best Print

Skulls aren't typically flirty or girly, but this suit unexpectedly manages to feel both. The cool blue hue mixed with the tiny skull print doesn't overwhelm and--dare we say--almost looks sweet.

Torrid top, $55; torrid.com. Torrid bottom, $39; torrid.com

Best Built-In Bra

It's nice to have a little secret sometimes. In this case, it's a hidden bra with an under-wire built right inside the suit. With sizes up to 38FF, there's no doubt that your girls will be well supported.

Panache, $55; figleaves.com

Best Mesh

Who says a one-piece can't be sexy? If you're looking for a maillot that adds a little oomph to your collection, try adding this onesie with a mesh insert and cool hardware accents.

Lane Bryant, $70; lanebryant.com

Best Sporty

Gone are the days when "sporty swim" meant a one-piece with a high neck. If you're enjoying some amazing water sports this season, a well structured bikini will do the trick. A top with maximum support and fuller straps, along with a high-waist bottom, offer the same coverage as a maillot.

GabiFresh for Swim Sexy, $98; swimsuitsforall.com

Best Cut-Out

When it comes to cut-outs, placement is key. The idea is to conceal what you don't want seen and flaunt sexy glimpses of the skin that you do. Slits along the the back and sides of these high-waist briefs reveal flashes of skin while leaving some things to the imagination.

Addition Elle top, $50; additionelle.com. Addition Elle bottom, $45; additionelle.com

Best Convertible Bottoms

For the indecisive, make adjustable bottoms your new BFF. They can sit high on the waist or lower on the hips—and everywhere in between.

Robyn Lawley, $180; heygorgeous.com

