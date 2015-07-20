The 21 Hottest Swimsuit Styles from Resort 2016 Swim Week

Miami is the ultimate destination for spring breakers, beachgoers, and as of this past week, swimwear designers. For Swim Week, designers, editors, and buyers flocked to Miami to partake in all things swim. And the latest offerings for resort 2016 did not disappoint.

Certain trends from this season have carried over, like sporty cut-away bikinis and extreme cut-outs, but new trends were also introduced, like teeny-tiny ruffles and off-shoulder silhouettes. Also evident is the ongoing one-piece trend, from super-basic minimalist maillots to those with sexy lace-up detailing along each side or down the body.

From Zimmermann (above) to Mara Hoffman, we rounded up our favorite pieces from Miami Swim Week. Take a look at the hottest styles for next season, ahead.

PHOTOS: The Hottest Swimsuit Styles from Miami Swim Week