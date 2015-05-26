Hot Off the Runway: Pairing our Favorite Jewelry with this Summer’s Biggest Trends

As the season begins to sizzle and we make our way into warmer days, the debut of a perfect summer wardrobe is top-of-mind. We know any outfit is only as good as its accessories, so in anticipation of high temperatures and even higher hemlines, we turned to the jewelry experts at Tiffany & Co. to seek out the best statement jewelry to pair with our favorite summer runway trends. It takes more than just a flirty frock to master a picture-perfect ensemble, so here’s the jewelry you need to keep your look hot.

INTO THE WILD

Travis Rathbone

It’s a jungle out there, so don’t shy away from bold and exotic textures. Pair your wilderness inspirations with vivid florals and bold statement pieces, like the Atlas wide cuff in gold, for a look fit for any safari.

MIXED METALS

Travis Rathbone

Draw worldly inspiration from an alloy of earth-inspired metals, like the Tiffany T bracelets in 18k gold and 18k rose gold. The warm fusion of the two metals paired together with delicious hues of cinnamon and sand creates a vintage-inspired texture that will shimmer.

ALL BLACK EVERYTHING

Travis Rathbone

We’re not one to waste time when it comes to getting down to business. Complement a sleek, authoritative ensemble with a powerful, attention-grabbing bangle, like the Tiffany T cuff in sterling silver.

LOVELY LACE

Travis Rathbone

Consider us hopeless romantics, at least when it comes to lace. Play up your feminine features with flirty layers of white lace paired with dainty diamond-filled accents, like the Tiffany T diamond wire bracelet.

FREE SPIRITS

Travis Rathbone

Channel your inner hippie for some 70s-inspired groove. Pair your platforms and leather-fringed mini dresses with a statement necklace, like the Atlas gold pendant, for a retro-bohemian dream.