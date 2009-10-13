Hot New Book: NARS 15X15

To celebrate the 15th Anniversary of NARS François Nars, the founder and creative genius behind the brand, is releasing a limited edition book of fifteen celebrity portraits—NARS 15X15. And as if you needed more proof of his brilliance, get this—he took each photo, too! Each star shot is inspired by an iconic NARS product: Marc Jacobs (top left) chose Dovima Nail Polish; Amber Valetta (top right) chose Belle de Jour lipstick; Jennifer Jason Leigh (bottom left) chose Black Moon Eyeliner Pencil; Shalom Harlom (bottom right) chose Jolie Poupe Duo Eyeshadow. Only 1,500 copies of the $80 book will be sold at www.15X15project.com.