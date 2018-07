Jane Fonda, fashion designer? Believe it! The legendary actress, activist and fitness doyenne has designed a clutch incorporating the mug shot from her 1970 arrest for assaulting a police officer (charges were later dropped). Pal Rosario Dawson, has already been spotted carrying the edgy accessory. Fonda's bag will benefit her non-profit, The Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention.

