Kick Off Your Week With These Photos of Hot Men Drinking Coffee

Few things jumpstart your Monday morning quite like that first sip of coffee, but we may have found an Instagram account that can do you one better. Men and Coffee (@menandcoffee) is a collection of—you guessed it—photos of men drinking coffee, and it is absolutely amazing. From suited men sipping espressos to bearded men brewing up a pot of joe, this Instagram account may just be the best way to put a little extra hop in your step at the beginning of the week. Keep reading to see some of our favorite photos below, plus check out their Instagram page to see all of them. You're welcome.

@josephcannats reading LOVE IN REWIND by author @talialexander. Be sure to check out this book, it's a great read! #menandcoffee A photo posted by M E N & C O F F E E (@menandcoffee) on May 19, 2015 at 4:26pm PDT

Photo by @paulomeixedo #menandcoffee A photo posted by M E N & C O F F E E (@menandcoffee) on May 18, 2015 at 1:21am PDT

Photo by @maceopaisley #menandcoffee A photo posted by M E N & C O F F E E (@menandcoffee) on Apr 22, 2015 at 7:34pm PDT

Photo by @driftcoffee #menandcoffeee A photo posted by M E N & C O F F E E (@menandcoffee) on Apr 24, 2015 at 6:52am PDT

Um hi. Photo by @thesachito Tag a friend if you want to wake up to this #menandcoffee A photo posted by M E N & C O F F E E (@menandcoffee) on Jun 12, 2015 at 6:27pm PDT

Photo of @josephcannats and his friend at @shift_espressobar #menandcoffee A photo posted by M E N & C O F F E E (@menandcoffee) on Mar 26, 2015 at 2:33pm PDT

Photo by @nickshackelford #menandcoffee A photo posted by M E N & C O F F E E (@menandcoffee) on Mar 12, 2015 at 1:45pm PDT

Photo by @3000thieves #menandcoffee A photo posted by M E N & C O F F E E (@menandcoffee) on Mar 7, 2015 at 7:56pm PST

#menandcoffee photo by @ablebrewing! A photo posted by M E N & C O F F E E (@menandcoffee) on Feb 14, 2015 at 1:02am PST

Espresso yourself #menandcoffee A photo posted by M E N & C O F F E E (@menandcoffee) on Jan 19, 2015 at 12:51pm PST

RELATED: Impress Your Friends With DIY Latte Foam Art