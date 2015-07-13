Kick Off Your Week With These Photos of Hot Men Drinking Coffee

Few things jumpstart your Monday morning quite like that first sip of coffee, but we may have found an Instagram account that can do you one better. Men and Coffee (@menandcoffee) is a collection of—you guessed it—photos of men drinking coffee, and it is absolutely amazing. From suited men sipping espressos to bearded men brewing up a pot of joe, this Instagram account may just be the best way to put a little extra hop in your step at the beginning of the week. Keep reading to see some of our favorite photos below, plus check out their Instagram page to see all of them. You're welcome. 

Photo by @paulomeixedo #menandcoffee

Photo by @maceopaisley #menandcoffee

Photo by @driftcoffee #menandcoffeee

Um hi. Photo by @thesachito Tag a friend if you want to wake up to this #menandcoffee

Photo of @josephcannats and his friend at @shift_espressobar #menandcoffee

Photo by @nickshackelford #menandcoffee

Photo by @3000thieves #menandcoffee

#menandcoffee photo by @ablebrewing!

Espresso yourself #menandcoffee

RELATED: Impress Your Friends With DIY Latte Foam Art

