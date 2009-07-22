Hot Jersey Girls—Jennifer Lopez And Charlize Theron

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage;Lucy Nicholson /Landov
Joyann King
Jul 22, 2009 @ 9:00 am

Sporting a jersey with your favorite athlete's name emblazoned on the back is so passé, take a cue from Jennifer Lopez and Charlize Theron and get one with your own name on it! Lopez debuted hers at The Miami Dolphins Press Conference she attended with her hubby Marc Antony, while Theron supported the other kind of football at Chelsea FC's soccer match against Inter Milan during the World Football Challenge. Either way, a babe in a jersey is always hot in our book.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!