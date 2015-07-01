7 Hot Hotels to Watch Fireworks on July 4th  

It’s not too late to escape to paradise and celebrate our nation’s birthday in style. Check in to one of these seven resorts for fireworks, festivities, and more.

The Lodge at Glendorn

Bradford, Pennsylvania

Guests at Glendorn don’t have to leave their private cabin porches to marvel at the Independence Day fireworks. The 1929 resort has hired its own pyrotechnician to orchestrate the celebration right over Bondieu Lake. For guests willing to leave the comfort of their cabins—which have hosted Gilded Age luminaries like Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald—the wooded property in the Allegheny National Forest offers a lakeside BBQ complete with lawn games and s’mores. (glendorn.com; rooms from $450)



The Nantucket

Nantucket, Massachussets

The prepster hangout lures laid-beck celebrities—Drew Barrymore spent part of last summer on the island—but it hits its prime on the Fourth of July, where the big show takes place at The Nantucket. Guests of the hotel get the best view, but any of the New England island’s jetties offer spectacular skyward panoramas. (thenantuckethotel.com; rooms from $550)



Manchester Grand Hyatt

San Diego, California

As the tallest hotel in downtown San Diego, the Manchester Grand Hyatt is the ultimate spot to take in the San Diego Big Bay Boom. Choose your location right on the property: in a bay-facing room; with cocktail in hand at the Top of the Hyatt bar; or from the cool water of the hotel’s two pools. Spend the rest of the weekend playing tourist, either on retro-chic Coronado Island or at the ever-popular Sea World. (manchestergrand.hyatt.com; rooms from $259)



The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

Amelia Island, Florida

Just across the Cumberland Sound from the island where John F. Kennedy, Jr. married Carolyn Bessette, Amelia Island retains all the glamour of a private-island retreat—right on Florida’s northernmost Atlantic Coast. Check into the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island (home of the annual fancy-car show, the Concours d’Elegance, in March) and spread your blanket on the Oceanfront Lawn. Before the 9:15 p.m. fireworks, indulge in a buffet BBQ serving you-name-it: bistro steak, split chicken, grilled pork, and fresh local fish and shrimp, to name a few. (ritzcarlton.com; rooms from $569)



Grand Geneva Resort & Spa

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Golf, spa, tennis, hiking, biking… and fireworks! Throughout the Fourth of July weekend, guests of this historic Midwest retreat will participate in what amounts to a fun-in-the-sun theme park, with strolling entertainment, family lawn games, an inflatable obstacle course, face-painting, and magicians. The Grand Picnic (snow cones included) ends with a bang. (grandgeneva.com; rooms from $299)



The Wigwam

Litchfield Park, Arizona

The Wigwan was built as a holiday retreat for employees of the Goodyear Tire Company in 1929. Now it’s a mainstay on the golfer’s map, with three 18-hole championship courses. On the Patriot Golf Course, a live DJ will spin tunes leading up to the 8:30 p.m. display. With any luck, you’ll run into local-girl-made-good Emma Stone, born and raised in these parts. (wigwamarizona.com; rooms from $179)



The Pines Lodge, A RockResort

Beaver Creek, Colorado

Celebrate in the middle of the Rocky Mountains with a one-of-a-king mountaintop event, at Beano’s Annual July 4th Picnic. During the afternoon, the A-frame cabin will have cocktail specials along with bounce houses, games, and slides. Fireworks go bang at 9:30 p.m., then it’s back to the 60-room lodge, where dogs are welcome to spend the night. Hit the town to spy regulars Justin Timberlake and Hugh Jackman bar-hopping. (pineslodge.rockresorts.com; rooms from $152)



