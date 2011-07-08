Hot Hollywood Moms: Victoria Beckham's Baby Bump!

Courtesy of Facebook; Getty Images
Caitlin Petreycik
Jul 08, 2011 @ 3:35 pm

Victoria Beckham is set to give birth to her fourth child (and first daughter!) any day now, and her husband David Beckham shared a photo of her baby bump on Facebook! The proud pop wrote, "Took this pic of Victoria while she wasn't looking. She looks amazing, so close now to the baby being born!" The glamorous mom posed poolside in a black bandeau top and matching sarong for the shot. Click through to see more celebrity mom style!

