Hot Heels! Check Out All the Best Footwear that Walked the 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards

The Radio Music Disney Awards isn’t your conventional awards show: it’s a lot more loose, carefree and young at heart. That meant the celebs who attended were in a much more let-live frame of mind from their dresses to jumpsuits to all the way down to their toes—literally. Take for example, MC of the evening Zendaya’s bright yellow stiletto pumps. And there’s more. Here, we rounded up some of the chic, hip, sporty (basically anything goes) footwear that walked the RMDA red carpet last night (April 25).

Tori Kelly went for Sporty Spice—the modern day version, of course, with flashy Adidas shell-tops.

Sleek and futuristic, Peyton List’s high-heeled strappy sandals complemented her more complex crossed top and printed skirt.

Actress-singer Laura Marano went for a sexy cage-effect, a style by Alberto Guardiani.

Sometimes, the best choices are the simple ones. See: Olivia Culpo and her classic black pumps.

Rather be comfortable than kill yourself in death-defying stilettos? Take a page from Audrey Whitby’s playbook. The teen actress and comedian walked the carpet in these funky platform sole slip-ons.

