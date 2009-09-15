Hot Accessory Alert: LOFT's Breast Cancer Awareness Bracelet

One of the most popular accessories spotted in New York this week is chic, affordable and charitable. MTV VMA winner Taylor Swift wore her Lisa for LOFT breast cancer awareness bracelet for an appearance on The View, while Gossip Girl's Kelly Rutherford and Entourage's Emmanuelle Chriqui (not shown) debuted the chain and satin ribbon accessory during Fashion Week. The limited-edition bracelet, designed by Lulu Frost's Lisa Salzer exclusively for LOFT, retails for $24.50, with $5 from each sale going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Available in LOFT stores and loftonline.com beginning October 1st through October 31st.

