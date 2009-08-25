Host a Twilight Stars Film Festival

Bronwyn Barnes
Aug 25, 2009 @ 2:30 pm

We know what they did before they were vampires, now we can watch what stars like Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson do when they're not being Bella and Edward. In the indie flick Adventureland, out today on DVD and Blu-ray, Stewart plays an amusement park employee romanced by sweet geek Jesse Eisenberg. This fall, American audiences will get to see their favorite Brit play an injured pilot—who bears a striking resemblance to a certain soulful vampire—in the BBC drama The Haunted Airman. Spend some time catching up on the other titles featuring your favorite Twilight stars and New Moon November will be here before you know it.

