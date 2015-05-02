Horsing Around! See All the Celebrities at the 2015 Kentucky Derby

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
When it comes to fascinators and fancy headwear galore, the Kentucky Derby, narrated this year by none other than Ashley Judd, can hold its own even alongside the Brits. So for the red carpet that rolled out for this Derby weekend, celebrities like Sarah Hyland, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Josh Groban (who sang the national anthem) and model Lindsay Ellingson (above) were dressed to the nines. Check out their Derby Instagrams from the rollicking weekend–you could say they were horsing around.Lipinski goofed off with Hyland.
Earlier in the week, though, Lipinski was flanked by her oft co-host Weir, who was white-hot in this crystal decorated suit.
Ellingson was apparently traveling in jet-set style. Check out this lot of PJs (as in private jets).
Groban's post was a lot more grounded. Here he is up and early.
Nick Lachey checked out the horses with wifey Vanessa.
