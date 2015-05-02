Horsing Around! See All the Celebrities at the 2015 Kentucky Derby

When it comes to fascinators and fancy headwear galore, the Kentucky Derby, narrated this year by none other than Ashley Judd, can hold its own even alongside the Brits. So for the red carpet that rolled out for this Derby weekend, celebrities like Sarah Hyland, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Josh Groban (who sang the national anthem) and model Lindsay Ellingson (above) were dressed to the nines. Check out their Derby Instagrams from the rollicking weekend–you could say they were horsing around.

One of my favorites @therealsarahhyland #kentuckyderby A photo posted by Tara Lipinski (@taralipinski) on May 2, 2015 at 11:03am PDT

Day 2 in the books #kentuckyderby2015 🐎 A photo posted by Tara Lipinski (@taralipinski) on May 1, 2015 at 8:49pm PDT

Lipinski goofed off with Hyland.Earlier in the week, though, Lipinski was flanked by her oft co-host Weir, who was white-hot in this crystal decorated suit.

Today's Look: Mohawk @amorireyewear Ring @rox_jewelry Loafers @louisleemanparis for Isetan Suit Robert Collina Shirting @iroparis #ToTheVictorTheSpoils A photo posted by JOHNNY WEIR (@johnnygweir) on May 2, 2015 at 10:06am PDT

Who's at the #Derby this weekend? Can't believe this parking lot of planes ✈️✈️✈️ A photo posted by Lindsay Ellingson (@lindsellingson) on May 1, 2015 at 4:43pm PDT

Up bright and early for soundcheck....cool to see the track empty before the insanity starts. Expecting 150k in attendance! A photo posted by Josh Groban (@joshgroban) on May 2, 2015 at 5:29am PDT

Derby day with @vanessalachey has officially begun!! #pickawinner A photo posted by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on May 2, 2015 at 10:41am PDT

Weir's above look was sedate compared to his rosy Derby day getup.Ellingson was apparently traveling in jet-set style. Check out this lot of PJs (as in private jets).Groban's post was a lot more grounded. Here he is up and early.Nick Lachey checked out the horses with wifey Vanessa.

