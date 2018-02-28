Hope Hicks Resigns as White House Communications Director

It's official: Hope Hicks is leaving the White House.

The 29-year-old White House Communications Director was named to her post in September 2017, after working closely with the President Donald Trump during his presidential campaign.

She announced her resignation from the role Wednesday, one day after testifying for eight hours before the House Intelligence Committee on Russia's interference in the presidential election. During the private testimony, she reportedly admitted that she has told white lies in her job.

According to The New York Times, Hicks plans to leave her job in the coming weeks and has not announced what her next career move will be. She said she has "no words" to express her gratitude toward President Trump.

“Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years,” Trump told the Times. “She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side, but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

Below, see five things you might not have known about the former model turned presidential aide's background.

1. She didn’t intend on going into politics.

Hicks was working for Ivanka Trump’s fashion line when she was pulled aside by Donald. “Mr. Trump looked at me and said, ‘I’m thinking about running for president, and you’re going to be my press secretary,’” Hicks told New York magazine. “I think it’s ‘the year of the outsider.’ It helps to have people with outsider perspective.”

2. She played college lacrosse.

Hicks was on the varsity lacrosse team for all four years of college at Southern Methodist University. “She is highly intelligent and brought that to the field in every game … When needed, she carried the team and would score, but preferred to have assists,” former lacrosse coach Liz Holmes told the Washington Post.

3. She helped Trump tweet.

As the presidential candidate’s press secretary, she took dictation from Trump for his tweets, according to The Washington Post.

4. She’s a former model.

Hicks was a Ralph Lauren model, once served as a model for Ivanka’s collection, and even appeared on the book cover for a Gossip Girl spinoff, The It Girl.

5. Public relations runs in the family.

Her father, Paul B. Hicks III, served as executive vice president of communications at the NFL. Her grandfather was the general manager of public relations for Texaco. Hicks, it seems, was destined for PR.