Hope for Haiti: One Year Later

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake that devastated Haiti. To help with the rebuilding, American Eagle Outfitters—together with the support of celebrities like Garcelle Beauvais (shown top), who was born in Haiti—now offers “Help Haiti Heal” T-shirts in stores, $15.50, proceeds of which go to raising funds for Haitian schools. Tracy Reese (shown bottom) is also helping the Haitian recovery efforts: The designer is selling bags, jewelry and crafts created by Haitian designers in her New York store and will host a shopping benefit on January 26th; a portion of the night's proceeds will be donated to Haiti relief initiatives.

