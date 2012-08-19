Honoring Coco Chanel's Birthday: Our Favorite Chanel Looks

Image zoom Getty Images (2); Landov

J’adore Coco Chanel! The groundbreaking designer was born 129 years ago in Saumur, France, and her iconic silhouettes are still visible in every facet of fashion today. So, to celebrate her birthday, we’re looking at how Chanel’s latest celebrity fans wear her signature styles, from the LBD (Clemence Poesy) to the perfect little jacket (Milla Jovovich), and more—click through the gallery to see them all. Plus, head over to 1stdibs.com for a sale of Chanel costume jewelry, on sale just for the designer’s birthday.

