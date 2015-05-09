In Honor of His Birthday: Take a Front-Row Seat at Billy Joel's 5 Most Memorable Performances

Ever since he climbed the charts with his 1973 song "Piano Man," Billy Joel has churned out hit album after hit album, eventually earning him a total of 23 Grammy nominations, 6 of which were wins. He continues to reign as one of the best-selling artists of all time. As proof, tickets for his last concert at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, which will take place this August, sold out in less than five minutes. In honor of the singer's 66th birthday, we rounded up five of his most memorable songs. Long live the piano man.

"She's Always a Woman" (1978)

"Uptown Girl" (1984)

"We Didn't Start the Fire" (1994)

"Piano Man" with Elton John (2001)

"Vienna" (2014)

