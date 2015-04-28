In Honor of His Birthday: Nigel Barker on the 5 Models Who Changed the Course of Fashion

Image zoom Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Nigel Barker may be turning 43 today, but his new work feels ageless. Titled Models of Influence ($40), Barker shares photos of the most legendary models from the 1940s to present day. The fashion photographer and former America's Next Top Model judge opens up about the 50 models who changed the course of history. "Their creativity, talent, and ability to tell a story without words have pushed society and its standards of beauty ever forward," Barker tells InStyle.

Scroll down to find out why Barker chose to include some of our favorite photos (out of 110 total!) in Models of Influence.

1. Christie Brinkley

"With her sunny good looks and buoyant personality, Christie Brinkley epitomized an American ideal of beauty: blond, athletic, friendly, unassuming, and seemingly ready for anything—like a high school cheerleader whose good looks and energy actually improved after graduation."

2. Jerry Hall

"Enter Jerry Hall, a 6-foot-tall Amazon from Mesquite, Texas, with mile-long legs, a wide mouth that was either smiling or snarling, corn-blond hair styled like film vixen Veronica Lake’s trademark tresses, and fearless composure."

3. Kristen McMenamy

"Striking, shocking, ferally sexy, sometimes pretty, and always inspiring, the world took notice when she cut her naturally curly, long red hair into the severe black crop that transformed her facial features from slightly off to sculptural."

4. Coco Rocha

"Coco is known for her poses, but that face of hers is unusual by modeling standards. She’s angular, with relatively thin lips, a turned-up nose, and a kind of elfin appearance, but it’s how she animates what she’s got that sets her apart."

5. Kate Upton

"An all-American pinup: 5 foot 10 with hips, D-cup breasts, and a heart-shaped face, Kate recalls a young Anna Nicole Smith. She has shown a propensity to beautiful, sculptural work with her body, and the ability to project a lot more than just apple pie."

