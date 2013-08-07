In Honor of Her Killer Queen Fragrance, Katy Perry Reveals What Rules Her World

Fresh off the heels of the Prince George baby frenzy comes another royal entrance: Katy Perry’s third fragrance Killer Queen, due in stores this September. We chatted with the regal star about all things killer and all things queen. Her explanation behind the name: “It is the next evolution of who I am," Perry exclusively told InStyle. "I was really inspired by the idea of a strong, confident woman in power and that is exactly what I hoped to put into this fragrance." Scroll down to read our exclusive interview with the reigning music queen, and be sure to check out Perry's fragrance in our upcoming September issue, available for download and on newsstands Friday, August 16.

Who is your favorite queen from a film?"Cate Blanchett as Queen Elizabeth in Elizabeth. She’s on the of the most incredible dramatic actresses of our time. She has such a natural elegance."

What would you say is always a royal pain?"Traffic!"

Who is your favorite court jester?"There are a few. My favorites would have to be Kristen Wiig, Rebel Wilson, and Amy Poehler. I love Kristen because she is such a beautiful person, but she doesn’t have to play on her beauty. And I love Rebel because her approach is so blasé and dark and weird and wonderful. Amy Poehler is just the queen of awkward, which is amazing!"

What’s your favorite queen song?"Killer Queen, of course!"

Ok, this is a hard one: who is your favorite Disney prince?"Eric from The Little Mermaid is the hottest."

Where would you buy your dream castle?"I would love to buy my dream castle in my hometown of Santa Barbara."

What would be your best royal accessory?"A crown because it’s a symbol of power."

What would be on your royal crest?"Symbols of all things that are important to me: music, spirituality, love and affection."

Plus, see all of Katy Perry's killer outfits.

MORE:• Perry's Stylist on Her Prism Tour Look• First Look at the Killer Queen Fragrance• Katy Perry Premiered The Smurfs 2!