In Honor of Ellie Kemper's Birthday, See 5 Life Lessons Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Taught Us 

Ellie Kemper has a gift for making us laugh till we cry with her memorable stints on The Office, Bridesmaids, and most recently on the hit Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which debuted on the streaming service in March. Playing the titular character, Kemper has not only made us root for the rescued Indiana Mole Woman, but also inspired us to live our lives with an added pep in our step. Ahead, we rounded up the lovable character's most striking quotes, in honor of Kemper's 35th birthday—sassy light-up sneakers (sadly) not included.

Be Enthusiastic

"If you’re confident on the outside, good things will happen."

Never Underestimate Yourself

"But I survived, because that’s what women do. We eat a bag of dirt, pass it in a kiddie pool and move on!"

Follow Your Bliss

"I'm not going back, I’m not gonna give up, and neither are you."

Keep Your Head Up

"Smile until you feel better. I call it Kimmying."

Small Steps Count

"Just take it 10 seconds at a time. Everything will be okay."

Stay True to Who You Are

"Be you. Be what you want. And then become unbreakable."

