Honeysuckle: 2011's Color of the Year

Earlier this year, the Pantone Color Institute named the top colors for 2011, including colors like beeswax yellow, regatta blue and peapod green. But now, they've narrowed the list down to one, predicted to be the hottest hue next year—honeysuckle (mimosa and turquoise were previous number-one colors, in 2009 and 2010, respectively). “Honeysuckle is a captivating, stimulating color that gets the adrenaline going—perfect to ward off the blues,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. No need to tell Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore and other celebrities how hot honeysuckle is—they’ve been spotted rocking the pinkish-coral hue on the red carpet all year long. Trendsetters, they are. Click on the gallery below to see more celebrities in honeysuckle.

