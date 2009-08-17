Hollywood's New Favorite Bag: The YSL Roady

First it was the Mombasa, then the Muse and now the Roady: Yves Saint Laurent's new tote for fall, that is sure to be their next cult classic. Already spotted on the shoulders of Katy Perry and Mary-Kate Olsen, this slouchy yet semi-structured hobo has our inner bag collector salivating. As the name indicates, the Roady travels anywhere—the office, to dinner and even on weekend getaways. Our friends at YSL say the bag will be in stores soon, but call to get on the waitlist—this one is sure to sell-out.

Leather bag, Yves Saint Laurent, $1,795; 212-980-2970.