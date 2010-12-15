Hollywood Walk of Famers’ Ladylike Style

Credit - Lester Cohen/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage (3)
InStyle Staff
Dec 15, 2010 @ 6:04 pm

The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, Fabsugar.

Getting a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame is huge. Gwyneth Paltrow is the latest actress to join the exclusive group, which also includes Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz and Kyra Sedgwick, among others. So it's only fitting that these stylish women would show up to the ceremony in perfect ensembles. Gwyneth opted for a lace Monique Lhuillier dress, Reese wore Dolce & Gabbana polka dots, Cameron chose white lace Oscar de la Renta, and Kyra Sedgwick went with a voluminous orange frock. They all look so ladylike-chic!

MORE ON FABSUGAR: Forever 21's Feed 2 bracelets for charityWarm up with Anthropologie's cozy style

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!