Hollywood Walk of Famers’ Ladylike Style

The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, Fabsugar.

Getting a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame is huge. Gwyneth Paltrow is the latest actress to join the exclusive group, which also includes Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz and Kyra Sedgwick, among others. So it's only fitting that these stylish women would show up to the ceremony in perfect ensembles. Gwyneth opted for a lace Monique Lhuillier dress, Reese wore Dolce & Gabbana polka dots, Cameron chose white lace Oscar de la Renta, and Kyra Sedgwick went with a voluminous orange frock. They all look so ladylike-chic!

