Hollywood Style Awards' Red Carpet: Glee, Gomez and More!

Glee stars Lea Michele, Chris Colfer and Jayma Mays showed up at the Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles last night to support fellow castmate Cory Monteith (left, with Selena Gomez), who was honored with the men's Style Icon to Watch award (the 28-year-old actor wore Burberry for the occasion). Other honorees included Katie Cassidy for women's Style Icon to Watch, Odette Yustman for One to Watch, Kimberly Ovitz for Emerging Designer and Cher Coulter for Stylist of the Year, while attendees included Camilla Belle, Emily Blunt and Kate Bosworth. Check out the gallery to see what everyone wore on the red carpet.