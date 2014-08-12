Hollywood Reflects on the Tragic Loss of Actor-Comedian Robin Williams

The laughter in the world just became a little quieter yesterday, with the passing of comedian and Oscar-winning actor Robin Williams. He was 63.

Williams was found in his Northern California home; the Marin County Sheriff’s department said it suspected his death may have been a suicide due to asphyxia. The star, who inspired countless laughs and brought smiles to even more faces, had been battling severe depression of late, his publicist said.

His wife, Susan Schneider, released a statement:

This morning I lost my husband and my best friend, while the world lost one of its most beloved artists and beautiful human beings. I am utterly heartbroken. On behalf of Robin’s family, we are asking for privacy during our time of profound grief. As he is remembered, it is our hope that the focus will not be on Robin’s death, but on the countless moments of joy and laugher he gave to millions.

Williams had three children, and the actor's 25-year-old daughter, Zelda (from his marriage to Marsha Garces) took to social media to share a message for her father:

Robin Williams's beloved characters spanned decades, from his depiction of the alien Mork, which originated on Happy Days and jumped to the spinoff show Mork & Mindy, to his inspiring roles in Good Morning, Vietnam, Dead Poets Society, and Patch Adams. He molded a generation of children with his take on an overgrown Peter Pan in Hook, and his emergence from the jungles of Jumanji, his portrayal of fruit-wielding Mrs. Doubtfire, his unforgettable Genie from Disney's Aladdin. And he earned an Academy Award for his supporting role in Good Will Hunting.

President Barack Obama also released a statement on the passing of the actor:

Robin Williams was an airman, a doctor, a genie, a nanny, a president, a professor, a bangarang Peter Pan, and everything in between. But he was one of a kind. He arrived in our lives as an alien—but he ended up touching every element of the human spirit. He made us laugh. He made us cry. He gave his immeasurable talent freely and generously to those who needed it most—from our troops stationed abroad to the marginalized on our own streets. The Obama family offers our condolences to Robin’s family, his friends, and everyone who found their voice and their verse thanks to Robin Williams.

As news of Williams's death spread, friends, fans, admirers, and former costars expressed disbelief, shared stories and memories, and gave tribute to the comedy legend:

I can’t believe the news about Robin Williams. He gave so much to so many people. I’m heartbroken. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 11, 2014

Robin Williams made the world a little bit better. RIP. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) August 11, 2014

I could not be more stunned by the loss of Robin Williams, mensch, great talent, acting partner, genuine soul. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) August 11, 2014

#RIP Robin Williams...you will be remembered by many... — Eva Longoria (@EvaLongoria) August 11, 2014

I am stunned and just reeling from the news of Robin Williams' death. He brought so much joy and heart to millions... Just, wow. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) August 12, 2014

Ah Robin, I'm so sorry the earth couldn't stay worthy of you. Hope happiness awaits you. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) August 11, 2014

The first autograph I ever got: Dear money, send mom. Robin Williams — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) August 11, 2014

RIP mr Williams - beyond great talent -such a kind and lovely person — John Cusack (@johncusack) August 11, 2014

my father took me to see Robin Willaims do an improve set. Never seen anything like it, he was a spirit like no other. Will never forget him — Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) August 12, 2014

What I'll remember about Robin most was his genuine kindness and love of people. On set and off. — Hank Azaria (@HankAzaria) August 12, 2014

Mr. Williams visited me the first day of filming The Parent Trap. I will never forget his kindness. What an enormous loss. My condolences. — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) August 11, 2014

Robin was as sweet a man as he was funny. If you're sad, please tell someone. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 11, 2014

Oh no this is terrible. #RIPRobinWilliamsBy all accounts he was pure love — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 11, 2014

Heartbroken — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 12, 2014

We lost Robin...1st witnessed his genius as he created Mork B4 our eyes in 2 hrs on set. A Force. A Sweet Soul. A Brilliant Artist. RIP — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 12, 2014

I am named after a character from a Robin Williams TV show when my parents still lived in Africa. He meant so much, to so many, so far away. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 12, 2014

So unbelievably sad to hear about Robin Williams passing. He gave so much to the world. I hope he's in peace now. RIP — oliviamunn (@oliviamunn) August 12, 2014

Such a terrible loss. Robin Williams was a great talent and a lovely, kind man. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) August 12, 2014

A tweet cannot begin to describe the hugeness of Robin Williams heart and soul and talent. This is so sad. #RobinWilliams — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) August 12, 2014

He taught me to care about everyone on a show. From top to bottom he took time for all. A gr8 talent. Big loss :( pic.twitter.com/w1M6j5jHxu — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) August 12, 2014

When I worked at the factory I dreamed I worked with Robin Williams and he was kind and hilarious but real life Robin was even better. #RIP — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 11, 2014

My Heart's broken. Robin was a beautiful, kind soul. Can't bear that he's gone. So incredibly sorry for his family. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) August 11, 2014

Robin Williams made the world laugh & think. I will remember & honor that. A great man, artist and friend. I will miss him beyond measure. — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) August 12, 2014

Thank you to the beautifully original + brave artist that is #RobinWilliams. You taught us how to stand on the edge, fearless, + shine. — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) August 11, 2014

You are loved Robin, and will be missed. — David Duchovny (@davidduchovny) August 12, 2014

Rest in Peace Robin Williams. I had the honor and joy of working with him. I miss him already... — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) August 11, 2014

Oh Robin...Our hearts are broken. Rest in peace darling. We loved you. — Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn) August 11, 2014

Robin Williams...made us laugh ! Yet he was sad ! God bless his soul ! Love Diane — DVF (@DVF) August 12, 2014

Robin Williams! Your work! Your heart! Your brain! So much left for you to do. So much more to love you for! Heartbroken. Rest in peace. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 11, 2014

Absolutely stunned to hear the news about Robin Williams. It's unimaginable to me that we've lost such a genuinely funny and sweet man. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) August 12, 2014

I am so sorry about Robin. He was sweet and generous and kind as well as a comedic genius. This is just terrible news. #RIPRobinWilliams — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) August 11, 2014

Heartbroken. Robin Williams was one of the brightest, most loving & wonderful people I've ever been blessed to know. We'll miss you. — Monica Potter (@monicapotter) August 11, 2014

When I was 18 I got a job as an intern at Comic Relief just to be near him. A genius and a truly kind man who made the world a better place. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 12, 2014

Very sad, very upset, very glad I did not have to hear about this though Twitter. Probably going to be taking some time off it for a while. — Mara Wilson (@MaraWritesStuff) August 11, 2014

Farewell to my childhood hero and my Genie. The world won't be the same without him. — Scott Weinger (@ScottWeinger) August 11, 2014