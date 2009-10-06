Hollywood Moms New Uniform: Workmen Shirts

Some of Hollywood's hottest moms are sporting a new uniform: workmen-style button downs, jeans and, of course, their adorable tots in tow. Katie Holmes wore Joe's Jeans The Shirt ($98) and her favorite Hurley Benny Beanie while taking Suri to visit her dad, Tom Cruise, on the set of his new movie and Jessica Alba chose Madewell's Lillie blouse ($68) while running errands with Honor in L.A. Cute and comfortable for under $100—what more could a mom ask for?

Shop all workmen-style shirts.