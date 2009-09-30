Hollywood Hunks New Favorite (and Green!) Toy

What do Adrian Grenier, Chase Crawford and Orlando Bloom have in common besides being incredibly handsome? A green thumb! All three hunks are fans of the Audi Q7 TDI, the world's cleanest diesel SUV. Besides it sleek and spacious design, it gets amazing gas mileage and has very low emissions thanks to it's diesel-fueled engine making it non-polluting and conserving all at the same time. Need a fashionable stamp of approval? Diane von Furstenberg has driven it too!