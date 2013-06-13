Hollywood Hair Trend: Wispy Bangs and Shorn Sides

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 13, 2013

Move over, ombre -- celebrities are working bangs and extreme side-cuts this summer! Earlier this week, Jessica Alba and January Jones both stepped out with wispy fringe. The longer length gives both stars room for versatility; the ends can be curled underneath for a blunt look, and they look just as chic when pushed to the side. Jones also switched up her trademark Mad Men bob by cutting her blonde strands into a style that hit just above her chin. On the edgier end of the spectrum, Rosario Dawson and Pink both debuted partially-shaved hairstyles, similar to the shorn look made popular by Rihanna. Pink is no stranger to short, punk rock styles, but the extreme cut is a first for Dawson! We want to know: Which of the hair trends are you more likely to wear? Tell us in the comments!

