This Holiday Season, Kick Things Off with a New Kind of Brew

Darjeeling cocktail, anyone? As you put together your holiday party menus, try the chicest new beverage craze—tea!—plus these dazzling bar extras. Pictured, above:

1. Bubbly ElixirTreat teetotalers to crisp, sparkling green tea. Motto's is perfectly palate-cleansing, with subtle hints of agave and lemon. Pair the lustrous green bottles with gold chevron-striped straws; gathered in a brass vessel at the bar, they double as décor.

2. Plastic FantasticYou'd never believe these heavy, beautiful tumblers are made of shatterproof plastic. A favorite discovery of N.Y.C. party-planning pro Jung Lee, "they look right at home among even the fanciest crystal," she says.

3. Masterful MixersIntriguing cocktails infused with black tea, lemon peel, and hibiscus can be whipped up in mere seconds with handcrafted mixers from Owl's Brew. Serve over ice, and finish with white wine (or the liquor of your choice).

4. Mini Menagerie"Swizzle sticks are back, and these animal designs often lead to bartering on the party floor," says entertaining expert David Stark. "I'll trade you my camel for your hippo!"

5. Full BloomGive the humble ice cube a scene-stealing overhaul. Lee drops a single ice sphere with an edible flower frozen in the center into a glass—so pretty.