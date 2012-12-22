Holiday Party Hairstyle Idea: Ralph Lauren's Elegant Twist

Forget the messy bun, this season’s coveted updo is an elegant twist at the nape of the neck. Opt for a center part to keep the look clean and fuss-free. Hairstylist Guido Palau, who created the look at Ralph Lauren shown here, says the key is to build in the sheen by doubling up on products. Use a styling lotion like Redken Statinwear 02 Prepping Blow-Dry Lotion, ($18; redken.com for salons) before blow-drying hair straight, then spritz a shine spray on the updo before misting on hairspray. For more beauty trends to try this holiday season, flip to page 100 of InStyle’s January issue. On the go? Download the issue on your iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet!