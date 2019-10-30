10 Things to Talk About on Thanksgiving — Other Than Politics

Image zoom Misha Erwitt/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images

Before the sleigh bells ring and everyone starts stressing over end-of-year office parties and all the politics that go along with them, we have Thanksgiving — a holiday best served with literally anything other than politics.

VIDEO: Thanksgiving Tips from Chrissy Teigen

With the country embroiled in an impeachment inquiry and political scandals — not to mention an election on the horizon — any talk of the goings-on up on Capitol Hill should stay far, far away from the mashed potatoes. Instead of getting pelted with opposing views, here are a few things that'll keep the conversation in neutral territory.

Selena Gomez's new tunes

Gomez recently offered up a one-two punch of new songs. "Lose You to Love Me" is a wistful reflection on her time with ex Justin Bieber and "Look at Her Now" is its high-spirited counterpoint. This double dose of new material has been a long time coming — Gomez hasn't released an album since 2015's Revival.

Speaking of Bieber...

Justin's wedding last month not only shut down an entire high-end resort, but his wife, Hailey Bieber, wore three dresses and managed to get designer-of-the-moment Virgil Abloh to make one of them.

She also managed to get Vera Wang, who doesn't generally make dresses that aren't the main event, to craft one just for her reception. "I knew that we weren’t doing the wedding [dress] because I knew who was doing the wedding," Wang told Vogue. "But I thought that maybe for the reception dress [I’d make] something [for Hailey] as I saw her, and very much the kind of dress she would wear to party in."

But it's not all about dresses

Image zoom Gotham/GC Images

This year, Kim Kardashian wore some Very Good Suits. Tread lightly here, since visited the White House in a few of them, but if anything can unite both sides of the aisle, it's some sweet suiting.

And Kim's not alone

The United States women's national soccer team players were no strangers to giving menswear a special twist. Official Badass Woman Meghan Rapinoe wore formal shorts to the ESPYs and Ashlyn Harris has been killing the suit game just about every time she hits a red carpet in the latest releases from Thom Browne. Any convo about the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup should be safe, too.

Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram

This is the perfect opportunity to explain the social media platform to anyone at the table that's still oblivious to the fact that it exists. The Friends alumnae nearly crashed the app after she joined, and she also broke Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Guinness World Record for amassing all of her followers in such a short amount of time.

The royal baby, Archie

Image zoom Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

He doesn't have a title, he doesn't have a full-time staff around him, and he has parents who are bucking just about every single tenet of being a royal. Will they move to Canada? (Nope.) California? Stay at Frogmore Cottage? There's no telling with these two.

So, you want a scandal?

Image zoom Getty Images

If you do want to add some sizzle to the dinnertime drudgery, stay away from politics and shift the conversation to the college admissions scandal. Felicity Huffman is out. Lori Loughlin and her husband still don't know what their fates hold. The president's actions may be dividing the nation, but America's attitude towards Loughlin seems pretty cut and dry.

Puppies

Image zoom Spend time asking the real questions. If your family were to get another dog, what breed would it be? Are your family members dog or cat people? Have they seen these pictures of hot Australian firefighters posing with puppies? Get on it. Hans Surfer/Getty

Really. Just talk about puppies and things can't go wrong. Corgis? There's a hashtag for that. Dogs being silly? There's an IG account for that. Into someone posting on Twitter as a mischievous, but loving, doggo? We got you.

Nostalgia on demand

One thing to be thankful for? Disney+. Unlike another brand-new streaming service, Disney's latest step in entertainment domination includes movies for any and every Disney fan. There's the entire High School Musical trilogy; The Parent Trap, undoubtedly the crown jewel of Lindsay Lohan's oeuvre; and (almost) every single animated classic from the Disney Vault. Sorry, Song of the South stans, you still won't find this forgotten classic. Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Womp-Womp.

This song

No, it's not too early.