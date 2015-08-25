H&M's New Environmentally Conscious Denim Line Is a Must-Have

Blue jeans are as intrinsically American as is baseball, so much so that stars like David Bowie and Lana Del Rey have dedicated hit songs to our favorite second skin. And now, thanks to H&M’s transformative efforts, you can wear your denim and feel extra good about it. This September, the Swedish fashion mega brand will release 16 new denim styles for women, men, and children, made entirely as a result of the brand’s Garment Collecting initiative, which has been recycling unwanted clothes donated in-stores since 2013.

The technological pieces are made from the 18,000 tons of clothes gathered and are made both of recycled and organic cotton. Better yet, the affordable collection includes denim overalls (above), jackets and three styles of jeans for women (from skinny to distressed) along with similar styles for men (below) and an adorable hoodie with cartoon-like animal ears for children (below).

“Creating a closed loop for textiles, in which unwanted clothes can be recycled into new ones, will not only minimize textile waste, but also significantly reduce the need for virgin resources as well as other impacts fashion has on our planet,” Karl-Johan Persson, the company’s CEO, said in a statement.

This morning, the retailer also announced that it's expanding the movement of the H&M Conscious Foundation with the creation of the Global Change Award, set to prize five winners with a shared grant of €1 million to help further their innovative ideas. A panel of 8 judges, including model Amber Valletta, will announce the winners in Stockholm next February—and you’ll be able to vote for the finalists at globalchangeaward.com.

