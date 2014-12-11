H&M Makes Perfect Choice of Olivia Wilde for Ambassador of Sustainable Clothing Line

Olivia Wilde has a new, exciting gig: The actress, and mother of 7-month-old Otis, has been named the new face of H&M's Conscious Exclusive collection of environmentally sustainable clothing.

The line launched in 2011 and the upcoming collection will feature inspiration from African, Asian, and Indian cultures in both cut and detail. It's set to debut in around 200 H&M stores and hm.com on April 16, 2015. There will be a focus on dresses as well as hand-drawn prints, the retailer said. The line uses sustainable materials such as organic cotton, organic linen, Tencel, and recycled polyester.

The selection of Wilde as the face of sustainable fashion is really a perfect choice as this isn't just another job for the actress, it is one of her passions. Wilde is the cofounder, along with Barbara Burchfield, of Conscious Commerce. Similar to Toms shoes, the company connects brands with charities so that every time a person makes a purchase, they give back. The company recently paired Anthropologie with a group called New Light India so that a portion of the sales of one of the clothing company’s most popular dresses goes to a girl’s school in India.

“Sustainability is one of my biggest passions,” said the actress, praising the Swedish fashion chain’s Conscious range, “which shows the stylishness of sustainability." Wilde is also a spokesperson for Revlon and starred in their "Love is On" campaign.

