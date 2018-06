Good news for H&M lovers: Soon you'll be able to get your fast-fashion fix online. Yes, after years of not having an e-commerce website, the Swedish retailer finally announced via Twitter that it will launch online shopping in the United States at the end of the year. "H&M has decided to have online shopping in the US at the turn of the year 2011/2012! Stay tuned for more," the company Tweeted. Hooray! This H&M campaign image, shown left, sums up our reaction quite perfectly.

