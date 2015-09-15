H&M's Much-Anticipated Beauty Line Arrives in Stores This Week!

Come September 17, you'll be able to stock your entire fall makeup collection and wardrobe in one convenient trip. Earlier this year, H&M announced plans to expand into beauty, and we've been waiting with bated breath ever since. A sneak peek at the trendy shadow palettes, lip colors, and sculpting powders certainly didn't disappoint but the excitement doesn't stop in the color cosmetics department—H&M is branching out into makeup tools, body products like lotions and fragrance mists, as well as hair care and styling products. Even better, the retailer plans to launch limited-edition collections every season, forever keeping your beauty and ensemble game on lock throughout the year. Find the massive 700-product lineup at H&M stores and online at hm.com starting this Thursday. With prices ranging from $7 to $25, you'll be able to bring home a beauty haul that challenges those of your favorite YouTube guru without the stress on your wallet.

