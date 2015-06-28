Want a Wedding Cake Like Kate Middleton's? Her Baker Will Make One for You!

Even if Westminster Abbey is sadly unavailable, you can still add a touch of the Royal Wedding to your big day with an exact replica of the eight-tiered cake William and Kate cut into. What's more, Fiona Cairns, who created the original in 2011, will bake it for you. Cairns, who has provided Royal Wedding replica cakes for clients as far away as Japan, has a roster of celebrity clients, including Paul McCartney, for whom she makes an annual Christmas cake.

For Kate and William, she used a traditional British recipe combining dried fruits soaked overnight in French brandy with walnuts, cherries, grated citrus fruits, and, of course, free-range eggs and flour. The icing included 17 flowers chosen by the bride for their different meanings, such as Lily of the Valley, which symbolizes sweetness and humility, and Britain’s four national flowers: the Rose for England, the Daffodil for Wales, Thistle for Scotland, and the (Northern) Irish Shamrock.

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Cairns used a difficult piped icing technique for intricate details such as lattice-work, scrolls, shells, and acorns (a motif in the Middleton family crest), as well as replicating the lace pattern of Kate’s Sarah Burton-designed dress. It took a team of six people three days just to assemble the towering cake, which stood over three feet tall and weighed 220 lbs.

You can also order a smaller 5-tier version of Cairn's cake for $3000. And if you’re not actually getting married but still want to participate in the cake experience, a slice in a presentation box will be up for sale by Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills on June 27, where it’s expected to fetch around $700. Also up or grabs in the same sale will be a slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding cake from 1981 (not recommended for consumption), which is expected to fetch $1,850. Now that really takes the cake!

