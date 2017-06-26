"Hip Dips" Is the Latest (and Greatest!) Trend in Body-Positive Social Media

Unlike the unhealthy Instagram trends of yore (thigh gap flaunting, rib cage bragging, the A4 challenge, et al…), the latest phenomenon to overtake the social media platform is actually awesome—and totally body positive!

“Hip Dips” (or "Violin Hips") are exactly what they sounds like—the indentations (dips) where your hips meets your thighs. Although often a source of insecurity among women, the bodily curve is completely natural and, as social media users are learning, a thing to be celebrated.

#hipdips is trending up a storm—over 1,300 posts bear the hashtag on Instagram alone.

So I have #violinhips and up until about 5 mins ago I was super self conscious about them but now with the knowledge that #hipdips are normal who wants to go somewhere with me in this dress cause I look bomb as FUCK A post shared by Coda Cub (@pricklypurplepear) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

The new body-positive phenomenon is totally rewriting that narrative of physical otherness—you know, the one running through your head when you find a hair in an odd place or a particularly rough patch of skin on your body and imagine you’re the only living monster with such problems? Well, you aren’t:

Realizing that #hipdips are an actual thing and I haven't just had a ridiculous muffin top since puberty has boosted my self esteem 3000000% — haley (@punkcr0c) June 25, 2017

I was always annoyed that my hips weren't round all the way, but just now learned I have what's called #HipDips . https://t.co/m9by4TLwjP — Lorelei Mission (@LoreleiMission) June 25, 2017

Just seen an article about #hipdips. I thought I was the only one who had them!! So good to know that they're totally normal #bodypositive — Rebecca Louise 💛 (@rebeccalcarvell) June 25, 2017

Important PSA. I didn't know this was a normal thing. I just thought I was fat and had weird hips. #hipdips ⏳ https://t.co/TGkyP7K9eb — Mama Paige (@egiapwieland) June 26, 2017

RELATED: How I Gained Body-Confidence Without Losing Weight

Praise be, Hip Dips!