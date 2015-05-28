Hillary Clinton's Pantsuit-Inspired T-Shirt Is Pretty Amazing

The Hillary for America shop is officially open for business. There's lots of goodies to pick up from the newly launched online store: from classic bumper stickers and iconic signs to hip hoodies. Hillary Clinton's team is even shaking things up with a stitched throw pillow emblazoned with the message, "A Woman's Place Is in the White House."

Courtesy

These are all great, but there's one item that we loved the most. Clinton poked fun at her signature look with a very funny T-shirt option (above). The red trompe l'oeil tee resembles the politician's prevailing uniform: a suit jacket adorned with a broach of the campaign's logo on the lapel, double front pockets, and a two-strand pearl necklace. Purchases of the Everyday Pantsuit Tee ($30; shop.hillary.com) will help support the former First Lady's campaign for presidency. Take a cue from the words printed on the back of the top and "Pantsuit Up."

