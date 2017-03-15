A Hillary Clinton Movie Starring Her Young Doppelgänger Is Coming Soon

Before their was Hillary Clinton, there was Hillary Diane Rodham.

A movie on the former First Lady and politician titled When I’m a Moth is on the way, but don't expect it to tell the story of her entire career. The film focuses in on a very specific point in Clinton's accomplished life—the year 1969 to be exact, when she was living and working in Alaska after graduating from Wellesley College and before starting her legal studies at Yale Law School. However, co-directors and writers Magdalena Zyzak and Zachary Cotler were quick to say that the movie isn't a matter-of-fact biopic. "It’s about how politics makes you not real," they said in an interview with The Wrap.

Actress Addison Timlin, who is best known for her role on Showtime's Californication, will portray young Clinton in the just-finished project.

And judging by her Instagram account, the 25-year-old star is more than thrilled to take on the role.

Look for When I'm a Moth sometime next year.