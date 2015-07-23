Hillary Clinton Shares That Her Morning Beauty Routine Is a "Daily Challenge"

Hillary Clinton addressed how the "hair and makeup tax" impacts women—and shared that her own morning beauty routine is a "daily challenge." [Yahoo]

1. Get excited: The glittery store loved by '90s girls Limited Too is planning to reopen. [NY Post]

2. It's time for The Avengers to move over and make room for Jurassic World. The dinosaur flick is officially the third highest grossing movie of all time. [Time]

3. Taye Diggs​ and his blonde wig hit the Broadway stage in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and the photos are unbelievable. [People]

4. Fan favorites the Lone Gunmen are confirmed to return for the X-Files revival in January. [Entertainment Weekly]

5. This helpless yet adorable seal got stuck in the mud and has a group of curious cows to thank for his incredible rescue. [ABC]