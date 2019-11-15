Hillary Clinton Finally Got to Hug Meghan Markle 

Look, while we’re upset that we still haven’t received our secret invite from the Duchess of Sussex to visit her home, Frogmore Cottage, it’s fair to assume that we’re maybe not first on her list. That spot, evidently, belongs to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

People reports that Clinton visited Meghan Markle at her home yesterday, and yes, they hugged.

Clinton recently expressed her desire to give the duchess a compassionate embrace, telling the BBC in an interview last week, "Oh my God, I want to hug her!"

Image zoom Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images, Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

"I feel as a mother I just want to put my arms around her," she said when asked about Markle’s treatment in the media. "I want to tell her to hang in there, don’t let those bad guys get you down. Keep going, do what you think is right."

During her visit, Clinton and Markle reportedly spoke about the letter the duchess had sent to the former presidential candidate addressing sexism in a dish soap commercial when she was just 11 years old. And it wouldn’t be a party without Archie, who made an appearance during their time together and even got some cuddle time with Clinton.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Not Be Spending Christmas with the Royal Family

“Both women have a lot of admiration for each other and it was a very sweet, warm meeting,” a source told People, adding that the two "are mutual fangirls!"

If the "fangirl" comment is to be believed, then we have to imagine that at least one of the women solicited a selfie from the other. In which case, we’ll just be waiting for the two of them to release the image to the public. Give the people what they want!