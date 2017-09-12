Hillary Clinton Surprised Fans with Pizza Ahead of Her Memoir's Release

Hillary Clinton had the cheesiest surprise for diehard fans.

On Monday evening, as the former Democratic presidential candidate geared up to release her memoir about the 2016 election, titled What Happened, she hammed up the deal by sending a delicious thank you to readers for a scheduled book signing at NYC's Union Square Barnes & Noble the night before.

It all started when one Twitter user sent the former Secretary of State an anticipatory shot of the group, camping outside the book store ahead of Tuesday's event. "Already a line for @HillaryClinton book signing (that's tomorrow)," the photo was captioned.

Seeing the message, Clinton was touched and decided to reward her loyal fans with a late-night treat from Joe's Pizza.

Enjoy! See you all tomorrow! 🍕🤗💪 https://t.co/2wJN2NJGWu — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2017

"Enjoy! See you all tomorrow!" she tweeted back, as other members from the group took to the social media platform to share snaps from the impromptu pizza party "from the secretary."

Y'all



I'm outside Barnes & Noble Union Sq waiting for @HillaryClinton's signing 2mrw



AND HER STAFF DELIVERED PIZZA "FROM THE SECRETARY"😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/tYqJl5YMxQ — Aurora De Lucia (@AurorasBlog) September 12, 2017

Keep an eye out for your slice of pizza when the 69-year-old politician hits the road beginning Sept. 18.