Hillary Clinton Is on Meghan Markle's Side in Her War Against the British Tabloids

Hillary Clinton confirms she's in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's corner amid their battle against the British media.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the former First Lady defended the couple's decision to sue the Mail on Sunday, after the outlet published a private letter Meghan sent to her father, Thomas. “I do want to say that the way she’s been treated is inexplicable,” Clinton revealed. The journalist then asks if she thinks its because of racism, Hillary replied: “It’s certainly part of it."

"If the explanation is that she’s biracial, then shame on everybody,” she added.

Meanwhile, her daughter, Chelsea, who joined her mom for the sit-down, had a different theory. “She proudly had a career first and has a voice that she thankfully continues to use,” the mom of three explained. “Anyone who has the temerity to break the mold of what has previously been established and expected often, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I don’t understand. We’ve seen this pattern repeatedly.”

Chelsea continued: “I don’t know her, but as someone who respects her, I’m so grateful that she persists, and is unbowed, and is doing work she feels called to do. And isn’t willing to be bullied.”

Earlier this month, Harry wrote a heartbreaking statement, explaining why he and Meghan are taking legal action against the press.

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” he said.

Harry added that he has been “a silent witness" to his wife's "private suffering for too long." "To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in,” he said, before thanking the public for their support.

The Clintons aren't the only ones calling out the media's unfair scrutiny of Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex's pals — including Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, and Jessica Mulroney — have supported her during the relentless tabloid attacks since marrying Harry.