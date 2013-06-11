Hillary Clinton Joins Twitter, Hollywood and British Royalty Mix, and More

InStyle Staff
Jun 11, 2013 @ 12:15 pm

1. Tweets from Hillary is for real now. Her bio is great, too: "Hair icon, pantsuit aficionado, glass ceiling cracker." [Twitter]

2. BFF alert: Princess Beatrice, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher are on vacation together in Saint Tropez. [People]

3. Justin Bieber is launching a fragrance for men called The Key. [Hollywood Life]

4. A Man of Steel sequel is already in the works! [HuffPo]

5. Lululemon's CEO Christian Day is saying farewell to the cult-favorite activewear brand. [Fashionista]

6. Jason Wu is the new artistic director for Hugo Boss womenswear. [WWD]

