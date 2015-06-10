Hillary Clinton Officially Joins Instagram—And Her First Post Is Hilarious

It's official: Hillary Clinton is now on Instagram. The presidential hopeful joined the social media site just a few hours ago, but she has already amassed over 10,000 followers—and the number just keeps on growing.

Her bio on the photo-sharing app reads "Doting grandmother, among other things. #Hillary2016." But our favorite part of Clinton's new account is definitely her fitting (and hilarious) first 'gram: a rack of red, white, and blue suits, which she captioned "Hard choices."

Hard choices. A photo posted by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on Jun 10, 2015 at 8:16am PDT

But this isn't Clinton's first foray into social media. She currently has over 3.64 million followers on Twitter, where she frequently tweets to her fans. Here's to many more H.R.C. Instagram posts in the future.

PHOTOS: Hillary Rodham Clinton's Changing Looks