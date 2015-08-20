Hillary Clinton Wishes Husband Bill a Happy Birthday With an Adorable Throwback Photo

David Greedy/Getty Images
Now this is the look of love. Former President Bill Clinton celebrated his 69th birthday on Wednesday, and although his wife Hillary Clinton is busy campaigning for her own bid for presidency, she didn't miss the opportunity to wish her hubby a happy birthday.

"Double tap to wish this guy a happy birthday," Clinton captioned the throwback photo of herself and Bill in their younger years. In the 'gram, the duo looks lovingly into each other's eyes, seemingly oblivious to the camera that was capturing the too-cute moment. 

Double tap to wish this guy a happy birthday.

A photo posted by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on

But this is far from the first vintage photo the presidential hopeful has shared of herself and her husband. In fact, Clinton seems to have made a bit of a habit of posting black-and-white photos of the pair. Keep reading to see some of her best throwback photos with Bill:

'80s fashion wasn’t all bad. #tbt #blackandwhite

A photo posted by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on

Summertime, 1975 🌞 #tbt

A photo posted by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on

¡Cómo pasa el tiempo! #retrojueves #tbt

A photo posted by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on

The hippest way to spend ten bucks: being one of the first to support #Hillary2016. Chip in at hrc.io/IGdonate

A photo posted by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on

