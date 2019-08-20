Hillary Clinton Celebrated Bill's Birthday With the Sweetest Throwback

Bill Clinton is celebrating his 73rd birthday, but the sweet tribute that his wife, Hillary Clinton, posted is turning back that number by a lot. People reports that Hillary posted a throwback black-and-white snapshot on Twitter that shows Bill celebrating his third birthday, complete with a cute romper and a whimsical cake that looks as charming as goofy as the former president himself.

"Happy birthday, @BillClinton," Hillary wrote, adding a cake emoji. Along with the photo, Hillary shared a link for fans to sign an e-card for the former president. Instead of an over-the-top cake that looks destined for Pinterest boards, the cake in the photo, which must have taken a while to find in the Clinton archives, is short, squat, and pretty wacky-looking by today's standards — though it does have the requisite birthday candles. There's no unicorn horn, no molded fondant, or any glitter whatsoever. People notes that it's not clear whether the cake is designed for actual eating or just a photo prop. Throwbacks seem to be one of Hillary's favorite ways to commemorate a big event. A few years ago, she used a different (not so far back) snapshot to celebrate Bill's 69th birthday.

Hillary's Instagram followers got the same photo, but they didn't get a link to sign Bill's card.

Barbra Streisand couldn't help but share her message, posting her touching note to Bill onto Twitter.

"I wanted to share with you the note that I just sent @BillClinton to thank him for all he has done for our country and continues to do through the amazing work of the Clinton Foundation," she wrote. "Please, join me in wishing him a happy birthday!"

According to People, the Clinton Foundation works to improve "global health and wellness, increasing opportunity for girls and women, reducing childhood obesity, creating economic opportunity and growth, and helping communities address the effects of climate change."